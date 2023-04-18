Tributes
Southwest flights delayed nationwide

FILE - A Southwest Airlines ground crew directs a plane out of the terminal at Hollywood...
FILE - A Southwest Airlines ground crew directs a plane out of the terminal at Hollywood Burbank Airport in Burbank, Calif. on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.(AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:55 AM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday that Southwest Airlines had requested a nationwide ground stop of its flights.

CNN reported that technology issues were the reason for the pause, and it was affecting around 800 flights.

Southwest apologized to passengers on Twitter, saying they did not yet have a timeframe for when it will be fixed.

“We have had to implement a ground stop as a result of intermittent issues that were experienced, and we should hopefully be resuming our operation as soon as possible,” a spokesperson tweeted.

