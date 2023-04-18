Proposal for new road aims to alleviate traffic headaches in Whitmore Village

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Drivers stuck in gridlock in Whitmore Village could get relief in a proposed plan for a new road.

State Sen. Donovan Dela Cruz who represents Wahiawa is proposing a second road for drivers that could potentially be at the traffic light near the Green World Coffee Farm.

It would go from Whitmore Village to Kamehameha Highway via Saipan Drive, which currently accesses the Naval base.

“The National Security Agency has a big presence in Central Oahu, but it puts all traffic onto Whitmore Avenue,” said Dela Cruz. “So, what we would like to see is a secondary access road specifically, so that people from NCTAMS can drive directly to Kamehameha Highway without using Whitmore Avenue.”

Traffic is a huge headache on Whitmore Avenue.

Micaylah Bergonia of Whitmore Village said traffic got worse ever since the new NSA’s regional operations center opened in 2012 and added to the congestion.

“It’s horrible, I don’t like it, it’s too long,” said Bergonia. “I just hate sitting in traffic, it’s hot and I just want to get the kids and go home.”

The facility is part of the Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam Wahiawa Annex.

“The traffic is like this every day,” said Oahu resident Savanah. She suggested the military have their own access road to get through the area.

Helemano Elementary School Principal Ernest Muh said traffic is backed up from the moment school gets out at 2:05 p.m. — and it stays that way through 4:30 p.m.

“Years ago, you could leave Whitmore village and get out of there in a couple of minutes,” said Muh. “And just over the years, it’s increasingly become difficult to leave in the afternoon hours.”

In a testimony to the legislature, the state Department of Transportation said it supports the idea, and added the new connection would cost between $25 million to $35 million.

The department also says it’s willing to work with the military so drivers no longer have to wait in traffic.

“Hopefully we can get some federal funds to support it and not just rely only on state funds,” Dela Cruz said. “Especially since that would help NCTAMS and a lot of our military.”

The resolution has been referred to the finance committee.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.