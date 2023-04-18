New anti-freezing chemical leak found at telescope atop Mauna Kea

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new leak of an anti-freezing chemical was discovered at the Subaru telescope atop Mauna Kea, University of Hawaii officials confirmed to Hawaii News Now on Tuesday.

Officials said over an 8-month period about six liters of liquid leaked onto concrete floor before it was found this month.

Ethylene glycol apparently leaked from a non-operating piece of equipment, the Hawaii Tribune Herald first reported.

According to UH, there is no indication any leaked chemicals escaped the building.

This comes after a separate coolant system leak at the University of Hawaii’s 88-inch telescope.

It’s unclear at this time exactly how much fluid spilled. The entire system contains about 480 gallons.

This story may be updated.

