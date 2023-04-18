Tributes
New anti-freezing chemical leak found at telescope atop Mauna Kea

Domes on the summit of Mauna Kea2
Domes on the summit of Mauna Kea2(Subaru Telescope, National Astronomical Observatory of Japan (NAOJ),)
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:27 AM HST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new leak of an anti-freezing chemical was discovered at the Subaru telescope atop Mauna Kea, University of Hawaii officials confirmed to Hawaii News Now on Tuesday.

Officials said over an 8-month period about six liters of liquid leaked onto concrete floor before it was found this month.

Ethylene glycol apparently leaked from a non-operating piece of equipment, the Hawaii Tribune Herald first reported.

According to UH, there is no indication any leaked chemicals escaped the building.

This comes after a separate coolant system leak at the University of Hawaii’s 88-inch telescope.

It’s unclear at this time exactly how much fluid spilled. The entire system contains about 480 gallons.

This story may be updated.

