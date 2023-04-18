Tributes
Multiple HNL-bound Southwest flights delayed following nationwide grounding

Over 750 flights were canceled on Sunday, according to a report.
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 7:36 AM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Travel headaches are being felt across the country, including Hawaii, following a nationwide ground stop for Southwest Airlines Tuesday morning.

The airline initially said it was due to an “intermittent technology issue.” They later revealed that a firewall went down preventing access to data needed for flights.

Although the ground stop was lifted shortly after being announced, more than 1,800 flights were delayed and 11 flight cancelled across the nation.

According to flight track data company FlightAware, over 20 Southwest flights to and from Honolulu airport are currently listed as delayed.

There are also delays in Kahului, Lihue, Kona and Hilo.

The airline is urging customers to check on their flight status “and explore self-service options” as they work to restore operations.

This comes just four months after Southwest suffered a holiday meltdown where thousands of flights were cancelled or delayed, wreaking havoc on holiday travel plans.

