More popular visitor destinations on Maui prioritizing residents

IAO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Popular tourist destinations on Maui are trying to prioritize residents.

Ainahau Harold’s family is one of the three property owners of Twin Falls. The lush valley on Maui’s North Shore is famous for its waterfalls.

Over the years, it’s become a top tourist destination. But it wasn’t always that way.

“Only local people knew about Twin Falls and jumped over the fence,” Harold said. “As guidebooks and the internet came to play, the farm itself had to adjust.”

Twin Falls has gotten so popular, the families have had to limit the number of visitors to keep the area pristine.

Additionally, they implemented a residents only day earlier this month.

“We had about 150 families who did show up and decide to take part in it. We got really great feedback from them. They love the valley. A lot of them expressed that they don’t come anymore because it is so overcrowded with visitors,” said Harold.

Harold said the feedback was so positive, the families want to do it once a month. They hope to come up with a solid plan by summer.

Lahaina resident May Tamayo likes the idea.

“Oh, I love it. Because without the visitors, you feel like, oh, we’re free! Or something like that,” Tamayo said. “Like you have your own freedom to see without nobody interrupting you.”

Other popular spots like Iao Valley State Monument, which has been closed for nine months for slope stabilization work, will reopen May 1st.

When it does, it will be the fourth Hawaii State Park to require advance reservations for tourists.

Waianapanapa State Park in East Maui launched its reservation system for visitors in 2021 to combat overcrowding.

Locals like Tamayo say they want to see more of this.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.