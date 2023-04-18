Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

More popular visitor destinations on Maui prioritizing residents

Twin Falls property owners plan to do more residents only days.
Twin Falls property owners plan to do more residents only days.(Hawaii News Now)
By Chelsea Davis
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 6:37 PM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IAO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Popular tourist destinations on Maui are trying to prioritize residents.

Ainahau Harold’s family is one of the three property owners of Twin Falls. The lush valley on Maui’s North Shore is famous for its waterfalls.

Over the years, it’s become a top tourist destination. But it wasn’t always that way.

“Only local people knew about Twin Falls and jumped over the fence,” Harold said. “As guidebooks and the internet came to play, the farm itself had to adjust.”

Twin Falls has gotten so popular, the families have had to limit the number of visitors to keep the area pristine.

Additionally, they implemented a residents only day earlier this month.

“We had about 150 families who did show up and decide to take part in it. We got really great feedback from them. They love the valley. A lot of them expressed that they don’t come anymore because it is so overcrowded with visitors,” said Harold.

Harold said the feedback was so positive, the families want to do it once a month. They hope to come up with a solid plan by summer.

Lahaina resident May Tamayo likes the idea.

“Oh, I love it. Because without the visitors, you feel like, oh, we’re free! Or something like that,” Tamayo said. “Like you have your own freedom to see without nobody interrupting you.”

Other popular spots like Iao Valley State Monument, which has been closed for nine months for slope stabilization work, will reopen May 1st.

When it does, it will be the fourth Hawaii State Park to require advance reservations for tourists.

Waianapanapa State Park in East Maui launched its reservation system for visitors in 2021 to combat overcrowding.

Locals like Tamayo say they want to see more of this.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD police cruiser / file image
Suspect opens fire on group in Maili, leaving 2 dead and 3 injured
Ka Lā ‘Ōnohi Mai O Ha‘eha‘e - Wahine (2023 Hula ‘Auana)
Oahu halau clinches top honors at Merrie Monarch Festival. Relive all their 2023 performances here
The incident happened around 4 p.m. Saturday on the Ka Uka Boulevard off-ramp.
Motorcyclist dies of injuries after crashing into vehicle in Waipio
West Side Shooting victims identified
‘This is someone’s father, somebody’s kid’: Loved ones remember 2 killed in West Oahu shooting
Maui police are searching for a teen who may have been taken by his grandmother.
Maui police: Missing 14-year-old boy may have been taken by grandmother

Latest News

EMS Rapid Response Unit
EMS to add SUVs, more ambulances to help with increasing call volume
The city admits it doesn’t know when the Homeless Resource Center will open.
After sitting empty over a year, portion of city’s Homeless Resource Center set to open
hawaii news now
EMS to add SUVs, more ambulances to help with increasing call volume
hawaii news now
After sitting empty over a year, portion of city’s Homeless Resource Center set to open