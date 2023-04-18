Maui firefighters battle raging blaze at metal recycling facility

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Maui Fire Department responded to multiple vehicle fires at a scrap metal facility Monday morning.

Officials said it happened just past 9:40 a.m. in the Central Maui Baseyard Industrial Complex.

Upon arrival, crews found a working fire within a large pile of scrap metal.

Massive plumes of smoke and flames could be seen in the sky.

No injuries were reported and firefighters were able to get the blaze under control by 1:15 p.m.

The cause of the fire and an estimate of damages unknown at this time.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.