Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Maui firefighters battle raging blaze at metal recycling facility

Massive plumes of smoke and flames could be seen in the sky.
Massive plumes of smoke and flames could be seen in the sky.(MFD)
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:44 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Maui Fire Department responded to multiple vehicle fires at a scrap metal facility Monday morning.

Officials said it happened just past 9:40 a.m. in the Central Maui Baseyard Industrial Complex.

Upon arrival, crews found a working fire within a large pile of scrap metal.

Massive plumes of smoke and flames could be seen in the sky.

No injuries were reported and firefighters were able to get the blaze under control by 1:15 p.m.

The cause of the fire and an estimate of damages unknown at this time.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD police cruiser / file image
Suspect opens fire on group in Maili, leaving 2 dead and 3 injured
Ka Lā ‘Ōnohi Mai O Ha‘eha‘e - Wahine (2023 Hula ‘Auana)
Oahu halau clinches top honors at Merrie Monarch Festival. Relive all their 2023 performances here
The incident happened around 4 p.m. Saturday on the Ka Uka Boulevard off-ramp.
Motorcyclist dies of injuries after crashing into vehicle in Waipio
Maui police are searching for a teen who may have been taken by his grandmother.
Maui police: Missing 14-year-old boy may have been taken by grandmother
West Side Shooting victims identified
‘This is someone’s father, somebody’s kid’: Loved ones remember 2 killed in West Oahu shooting

Latest News

Governor Josh Green, the teachers’ union and the Department of Education are urging public...
‘It helps with our keiki’: Public school teachers urged to approve tentative contract
Ailini was raised in a small village in Western Samoa, and enrolling in Youth Challenge was her...
Against all odds this Youth Challenge cadet is working to make her dream a reality
The Honolulu Police Department has launched an arson investigation after a fire on the set of a...
Arson investigation underway after fire on set of major film production on Oahu’s North Shore
HPD still searching for suspect involved in deadly shooting in Maili
HPD still searching for suspect involved in deadly shooting in Maili
What the Tech: Here's some apps to help keep your expenses in order for tax season
What the Tech: Here's some apps to help keep your expenses in order for tax season