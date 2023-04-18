Tributes
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Winds, showers to increase as cold front nears

A front will bring widespread rainfall Tuesday and Wednesday.
A front will bring widespread rainfall Tuesday and Wednesday.
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:06 PM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
A cold front is expected to move over the islands Tuesday through Thursday, bringing widespread rain, along with the potential for locally heavy rain and thunderstorms.

A flood watch will be in effect Tuesday and Wednesday for the islands of Niihau and Kauai for the possibility of flash flooding from the frontal system.

Winds will shift from the south and become locally gusty Tuesday as the front nears. Clouds and showers will also increase ahead of the front by Tuesday morning, when the frontal boundary is expected to reach Kauai; the potential for heavy rain and thunderstorms will continue through Tuesday evening.

Rainy conditions are forecast to arrive on Oahu by late Tuesday afternoon or evening, and then Maui County Tuesday night.

Drier and more stable conditions with light winds will follow behind the front.

(Hawaii News Now)

The front should weaken somewhat as it reaches Hawaii Island Wednesday, but widespread clouds and showers are expected to move back over the islands from the east Thursday as frontal moisture remains in the area and is nudged westward by returning trade winds.

Drier weather is expected over the weekend with relatively gentle southeast winds.

Surf will remain small for north and west shores, with only a tiny northwest swell building Tuesday and peaking Tuesday night. Breezy southerly winds will bring choppy waves to south facing shores Tuesday and Wednesday, with a larger swell expected over the weekend. Waves on east shores will decline with the lack of trade winds.

