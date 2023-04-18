First Alert Forecast: Flood Watch posted, heavy rain and thunderstorms on the way

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A FLOOD WATCH is posted from Kauai to Maui. A vigorous front will move over the islands from Tuesday through Wednesday night, bringing the potential for impactful weather. Main threats with the front will be strong and gusty south to southwest winds, heavy rainfall leading to localized flooding, and the potential for strong thunderstorms. The front is expected to stall near the Big Island on Thursday, and dissipate by Friday. Winds will rapidly diminish after the front passes, with light and variable winds on Thursday. Light to moderate east to southeast winds will develop on Friday, then continue into next weekend, delivering just a few windward showers.

Surf along north and west facing shores will pick up late Wednesday from a small to moderate west-northwest swell. Another NW swell is due on Friday below advisory levels. Surf along south facing shores will become rough and choppy from the strong south winds preceding the cold front. Another south pulse is due Friday night.

