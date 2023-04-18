Tributes
EMS to add SUVs, more ambulances to help with increasing call volume

EMS Rapid Response Unit
EMS Rapid Response Unit(None)
By Lynn Kawano
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:36 PM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Medical emergencies are hitting new highs in Honolulu, in part because of a rise in fentanyl overdoses.

As a result, Emergency Medical Services is adding Rapid Response Vehicles to the fleet.

The Chevy Traverse vehicles could significantly help ease the burden on ambulances and decrease wait times for those needing immediate medical attention.

“It’s a smaller vehicle basically, so you can scoot in and out of traffic,” said EMS paramedic Adam Ogden.

The vehicles are not regularly on the road yet. That is expected to happen in July with two Rapid Response Vehicles being activated.

“We have the vehicles now. They’ve been outfitted with radios and lights and so they’re ready to go,” said Dr. Jim Ireland, director of the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services Division.

The RRVs were being tested in a pilot program over several months.

It is equipped with everything an ambulance has, except a gurney, because patients cannot be transported in the RRV.

The vehicle requires just one paramedic so it helps with staffing issues because an ambulance requires a paramedic and EMT on board.

Hawaii News Now rode with Ogden in the RRV.

It took him just over five minutes to get from Kakaako to Waikiki, where a 4-year old child was having a seizure.

Ogden was able to take the child’s vitals, get important health information, and comfort the family until the ambulance arrived 13 minutes later.

EMS responded to 85,979 calls in 2022 — a record number.

And this year is on track to be even higher.

There were 7,418 calls EMS responded to in September.

Last month, that was 9,556 — a 28% increase, in just six months.

The bulk are in an area bordered by Chinatown, Kahala and Liliha, with 1947 responses last month — a 20% jump since September.

EMS is also budgeting for two additional ambulance units — one in Kakaakao the other in Kalihi — to also help with the call load.

That’s part of the budget for the upcoming fiscal year. If approved, the ambulances will be added in July.

Part of the reason for the spike in calls: EMS is responding to more overdoses.

“We have a few more overdoses every day,” Ireland said.

“Some days we have a half a dozen.”

Earlier this month, there was a double overdose call on Kapiolani Boulevard.

HNN’s cameras were there as two ambulances were needed to care for the man and woman who needed intravenous Narcan because the standard nasal spray, did not work.

Incidents that require multiple ambulances take a toll, increasing wait times for other medical emergencies.

The Rapid Response Vehicles are expected to help with the load.

In the three hours HNN was with Ogden, he was sent to three calls — one in Manoa, the child seizure call in Waikiki, and then he was dispatched to Pearl City for a non-emergency medical call.

The woman who called 911 wanted to go to the hospital to get checked out.

Ogden said these non-emergency calls don’t always require an ambulance, so the RRV would be able to respond instead.

“The ambulances get diverted to these non-emergency calls and the people that really need it, got to wait,” said Ogden.

