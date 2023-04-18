Casting call seeks lead woman in new series starring actor Daniel Dae Kim
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:19 PM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A casting call for a new series starring Daniel Dae Kim is seeking their lead actress.
The team is looking for an East Asian or mixed-East Asian woman in her 20s to play “Rebecca,” who will star opposite to Kim in his new Amazon show.
She must be fluent in English and have a flawless American accent.
For more information about the audition process, click here.
