Casting call seeks lead woman in new series starring actor Daniel Dae Kim

A casting call for a new series starring Daniel Dae Kim is seeking their lead actress.
A casting call for a new series starring Daniel Dae Kim is seeking their lead actress.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:19 PM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A casting call for a new series starring Daniel Dae Kim is seeking their lead actress.

The team is looking for an East Asian or mixed-East Asian woman in her 20s to play “Rebecca,” who will star opposite to Kim in his new Amazon show.

She must be fluent in English and have a flawless American accent.

For more information about the audition process, click here.

