Against all odds this Youth Challenge cadet is working to make her dream a reality

Of the 68 youth in this class of the Hawaii National Guard’s Youth Challenge Academy at Kalaeloa, no cadet traveled farther to get here than Ailini Pone.
By Jim Mendoza
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:47 PM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) — Of the 68 youth in this class of the Hawaii National Guard’s Youth Challenge Academy at Kalaeloa, no cadet traveled farther to get here than Ailini Pone.

She came from 2,500 miles away.

“I was born in American Samoa,” she said.

Ailini was raised in a small village in Western Samoa, and enrolling in Youth Challenge was her idea.

“Their recruiter came down to our school, Tafuna High School, and they had a presentation. I decided to sign up for it. And I got in,” she said.

She needed direction and discipline, but she had to convince her family to let her move far from home to finish her high school education through the academy program.

“I told them that they should let me go. They should trust me to come here because I wanted to join the military so bad,” she said. “They said if this is what I want they’ll do it for me.”

There are 68 cadets in this class. Ailini is one of 16 girls from American Samoa who are going through the six-month program.

After she graduates, she hopes to enlist in the Navy to help support her family.

“She has integrity. She’s very easy to talk to. She’s a good cadet. One of the best cadets we have,” YCA director, Dennis Agbisit said.

But her time here hasn’t been easy. In February, she lost her father. It felt like her world came crashing down.

“Ever since my dad passed away it’s been really hard for me to the point where I want to quit everything and go home,” she said.

But during her sadness, fellow cadets became her second family. And she’s glad she stuck it out. It’s what her father would have wanted her to do.

“I just wish my dad could see me change, to see me do better. But it’s okay, he’s watching from heaven,” the 18-year-old said.

Ailini joined Youth Challenge to get a taste of what military life is like.

The academy is preparing her for the Armed Services aptitude test that can take her a step closer to making her dream a reality.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

