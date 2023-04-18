Tributes
After several delays, Likelike Highway reconstruction project to resume soon

Project currently on hold due to material and equipment shortage
First Alert Traffic
By Jonathan Masaki
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 12:14 PM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Windward Oahu commuters, heads up.

After several delays, the Hawaii Department of Transportation wants you to know the Likelike Highway reconstruction project is tentatively set to resume in June.

This project will affect the highway from Emmeline Place to the Wilson Tunnel.

The reconstruction will include installing the top layer of the roadway with asphalt and concrete in the Honolulu-bound lanes.

The same applies to the Kaneohe-bound lanes to include the off-road shoulder base.

The delay of the work on the LIkelike is due to the runway widening at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport since the equipment and materials needed have been allocated to the airport.

The project is expected to last for three months, weather permitting.

DOT will update the public when closures will take affect on the Likelike.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

