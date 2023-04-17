Tributes
You could help decide how future elections are held in Hawaii. Here’s how

Most Hawaii voters submitted their ballots ahead of Saturday’s primary election, but some are...
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:55 AM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The public has a chance to weigh in on how elections are held in Hawaii.

The state Elections Commission is hosting a meeting Monday morning at their Lehua Avenue offices in Pearl City.

Among the items on the agenda, the status of the office’s operations and a consideration of adjustment in pay for the state’s Chief Election Officer Scott Nago. Also being discussed is the anticipated vacancy for Elections Commission Chair.

The state said the public will be provided with an opportunity to present public testimony.

The meeting starts at 10:30am. You can attend in person or remotely via zoom.

For more information on the meeting agenda or to access the Zoom meeting, click here.

