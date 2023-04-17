‘This is someone’s father, somebody’s kid’: Loved ones remember 2 killed in West Oahu shooting

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The manhunt continues for the suspected gunman accused of fatally shooting two people and wounding two others in an altercation at a chicken fight in Maili early Saturday.

HNN has confirmed the two people who were fatally shot were related.

Loved ones have identified them as Gary and Cathy Rabellizsa.

A longtime friend of Gary Rabellizsa, said to be a father of five, says she’ll remember him as a family man.

She says the public should not make judgment until all the facts are known.

“I would tell them they shouldn’t be jumping into conclusions and just know that this is someone’s father, somebody’s kid. And it’s sad that somebody lost his life,” said the woman, who identified herself as Janet.

“I want everyone to remember him as a very respectful, humble person. A loving father to his kids.”

Police say the three other people who were shot were treated and released from the hospital.

Anyone with information can contact them anonymously at Crime Stoppers Honolulu at 808-955-8300

