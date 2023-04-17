Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

SpaceX rocket to launch on test flight

This undated photo provided by SpaceX shows the company's Starship rocket at the launch site in...
This undated photo provided by SpaceX shows the company's Starship rocket at the launch site in Boca Chica, Texas. (SpaceX via AP)(AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:20 AM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - SpaceX is testing its Starship rocket with a launch from Texas on Monday.

Starship is a 400-foot-tall rocket SpaceX has spent years developing.

SpaceX will attempt to send the spacecraft atop the colossal booster around the world, from the southern tip of Texas all the way to Hawaii.

No people or satellites are aboard the rocket, and no landings will be attempted for this debut.

The rocket is also expected to be the most powerful one ever flown by a wide margin.

Monday’s launch, if successful, will reach orbital speeds and travel about 150 miles above Earth’s surface, well into altitudes deemed to be outer space.

Starship is expected to underpin NASA’s plans to return humans to the lunar surface as early as 2025 and CEO Elon Musk’s goal of landing the first humans on Mars.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

HPD police cruiser / file image
Suspect opens fire on group in Maili, leaving 2 dead and 3 injured
Kelly goes to the beach regularly and said the suspect looked familiar.
Police arrest juvenile in connection with violent attack on beach path
29-year-old man killed in single-vehicle crash on Likelike Highway
29-year-old man killed in single-vehicle crash on Likelike Highway
HPD: Speed a likely factor in crash on H-1 Freeway that killed a man
HPD: Speed a likely factor in crash on H-1 Freeway that killed a man
The baby’s father captured the incident on video through the nursey window.
NICU nurse charged after ‘violently’ slamming 2-day-old face down in bassinet, DA says

Latest News

Boston Marathon Race Director Dave McGillivray sends out a group of about 20 from the...
Fast field gathers for start of 127th Boston Marathon
A train collision and subsequent derailment injured two rail employees in Texas, according to a...
Texas freight train collision injures 2, no hazmat onboard
A train collision and subsequent derailment injured two rail employees in Texas, according to a...
Texas freight train collision injures 2
Investigators say deputies found a body left burning in an open field in Hillsborough County,...
Body found burning in field in Florida