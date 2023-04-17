New hours in place at Satellite City Hall at Pearlridge Center

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The satellite city hall at Pearlridge Center has new operating hours starting Monday.

It’ll now be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The change is being made because the public is no longer allowed inside the mall before 10 a.m.

City officials said those with impacted appointments are being contacted to reschedule.

“We apologize for the inconvenience caused by the adjustment to our hours,” said Kim Hashiro, director of the city’s Department of Customer Services.

“We are reaching out to those affected and will reschedule or allow them priority walk-in status on the same day as their scheduled appointment.”

Customers are encouraged to make appointments on AlohaQ.org. Express lane service is also available for some transactions.

