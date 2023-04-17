Maui police searching for 14-year-old boy

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui Police are currently searching for a 14-year-old boy who they say may have been taken by his grandmother.

Officials say Kainoa Nahina-Snoddy was visiting Tabatha Darae Hazen this month, but he was supposed to return to Washington State on April 9.

Police say they were notified of the situation on Friday, and despite efforts to locate the pair, they have been unsuccessful.

Officials say Hazen is known to drive a black 2000 Toyota Tacoma with the license plate number LLG458.

Anyone who has seen the two or knows their whereabouts is urged to contact the Maui Police Department immediately.

