Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

HSTA reaches tentative 4-year contract deal with state

By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 7:00 AM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii State Teachers Association has reached a tentative contract agreement with the state.

The tentative settlement would increase pay for public school teachers across the state by 14.5% over four years, which equates to over $10,000 for each teacher on average.

The contract also would provide educators with more job development opportunities, improved working conditions and teacher protections.

HSTA president Osa Tui, Jr. called the negotiations the “most collaborative” he’s ever had with the Board of Education.

“We really have not had a chance to make substantive changes to contract language since 2013,” said Osa Tui said.

He also credited Gov. Josh Green with helping push the deal over the finish line.

Green, along with the BOE and union officials, will be holding a 2 p.m. press conference on Monday at the State Capitol to announce the agreement.

The contract is pending a ratification vote set for April 26.

If passed, the new contract would take effect on July 1.

To read the full tentative agreement from HSTA, click here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ka Lā ‘Ōnohi Mai O Ha‘eha‘e - Wahine (2023 Hula ‘Auana)
Oahu halau clinches top honors at Merrie Monarch Festival. Relive all their 2023 performances here
HPD police cruiser / file image
Suspect opens fire on group in Maili, leaving 2 dead and 3 injured
Kelly goes to the beach regularly and said the suspect looked familiar.
Police arrest juvenile in connection with violent attack on beach path
Maui police are searching for a teen who may have been taken by his grandmother.
Maui police: Missing 14-year-old boy may have been taken by grandmother
The incident happened around 4 p.m. Saturday on the Ka Uka Boulevard off-ramp.
Motorcyclist dies of injuries after crashing into vehicle in Waipio

Latest News

Hoakalei Country Club Golf Course
2 men injured after golf cart reverses off cliff at Ewa Beach golf course
Satellite city hall Pearlridge
New hours in place at Satellite City Hall at Pearlridge Center
Most Hawaii voters submitted their ballots ahead of Saturday’s primary election, but some are...
You could help decide how future elections are held in Hawaii. Here’s how
The incident happened around 4 p.m. Saturday on the Ka Uka Boulevard off-ramp.
Motorcyclist dies of injuries after crashing into vehicle in Waipio