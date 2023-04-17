HSTA reaches tentative 4-year contract deal with state

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii State Teachers Association has reached a tentative contract agreement with the state.

The tentative settlement would increase pay for public school teachers across the state by 14.5% over four years, which equates to over $10,000 for each teacher on average.

The contract also would provide educators with more job development opportunities, improved working conditions and teacher protections.

HSTA president Osa Tui, Jr. called the negotiations the “most collaborative” he’s ever had with the Board of Education.

“We really have not had a chance to make substantive changes to contract language since 2013,” said Osa Tui said.

He also credited Gov. Josh Green with helping push the deal over the finish line.

Green, along with the BOE and union officials, will be holding a 2 p.m. press conference on Monday at the State Capitol to announce the agreement.

The contract is pending a ratification vote set for April 26.

If passed, the new contract would take effect on July 1.

To read the full tentative agreement from HSTA, click here.

