HFD investigating fire on set of major film production on Oahu’s North Shore

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department has launched an arson investigation after a fire on set of a major film production on Oahu’s North Shore.

Sources say it happened on the set of the “Lilo and Stitch” live-action remake.

According to the Honolulu Fire Department, crews received a call just before 11 p.m. Sunday for the trailer fire at the intersection of Kamehameha Highway and Cane Haul Road in Haleiwa.

HFD said upon arrival, brush was burning beneath one of the trailers.

After further investigation, all the contents of the trailer were also on fire, including specialized costumes, sources said.

Firefighters worked to keep the fire from spreading to other nearby trailers.

A total of five units staffed with 12 personnel responded to the incident.

Crews were able to put out the blaze by 1 a.m. Monday.

No injuries were reported and no workers were on scene.

Shooting is expected to resume on Tuesday.

The cause of the blaze is still being investigated.

