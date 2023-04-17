Get ready, parents! Registration for the city’s Summer Fun program is set to begin

Tributes
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:49 PM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Get ready, parents! Registration for the city’s popular Summer Fun program is set to begin soon.

Between May 8 and May 12, parents can register their keiki for the program depending on geographic park district.

  • District 1 (East Honolulu): May 8 from 4 p.m.
  • District 2 (West Honolulu): May 9 from 4 p.m.
  • District 3 (Leeward Oahu): May 10 from 4 p.m.
  • District 4 (Windward & North Oahu): May 11 from 4 p.m.
  • District 5 (Central Oahu): May 12 from 4 p.m.

The Summer Fun program will be held this year starting June 13 through July 28 and costs up to $125 per keiki.

It’s open to keiki 6 years old (before Aug. 1, 2023) and no older than 13 years old (by July 28, 2023).

The city is also looking to hire around 500 people to help with the program, with positions ranging from recreation aides to pool lifeguards. Those staff members can make a minimum of $15.56 an hour.

The Summer Fun program is the largest of its kind in Hawaii, with roughly 10,000 keiki and teens at 57 locations around Oahu.

Click here for more information.

