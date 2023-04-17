Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Fox News-Dominion case delayed by judge without reason

FILE - A logo of Fox News is displayed outside Fox News Headquarters in New York, Wednesday,...
FILE - A logo of Fox News is displayed outside Fox News Headquarters in New York, Wednesday, April. 12, 2023. Dominion Voting Systems' defamation lawsuit against Fox News for airing bogus allegations of fraud in the 2020 election is set to begin trial on Monday, April 17, 2023, in Delaware.(AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:23 AM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The Delaware judge overseeing a voting machine company’s $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News put off the opening of the trial Monday for one day, without any explanation.

Lawyers for Fox and Dominion Voting Systems would not comment on Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis’ decision or on reports that settlement talks may be ongoing.

Davis said that delays in a long trial are not unusual and are built into the timeline. Before ordering a recess, he talked briefly in a conference with attorneys representing Fox and Dominion.

The closely watched case centers on whether Fox, which is based in New York, defamed Dominion, based in Denver, by spreading false claims that the company rigged the 2020 election against Republican then-President Donald Trump.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ka Lā ‘Ōnohi Mai O Ha‘eha‘e - Wahine (2023 Hula ‘Auana)
Oahu halau clinches top honors at Merrie Monarch Festival. Relive all their 2023 performances here
HPD police cruiser / file image
Suspect opens fire on group in Maili, leaving 2 dead and 3 injured
Kelly goes to the beach regularly and said the suspect looked familiar.
Police arrest juvenile in connection with violent attack on beach path
The incident happened around 4 p.m. Saturday on the Ka Uka Boulevard off-ramp.
Motorcyclist dies of injuries after crashing into vehicle in Waipahu
Utah man dies in apparent drowning while snorkeling in Kauai
Utah man dies in apparent drowning off Kauai

Latest News

Sunrise News Roundup (April 17, 2023)
Sunrise News Roundup (April 17, 2023)
Monday's forecast
First Alert Forecast: Heavy rain with flood potential heading for the state
Emma, 18, sits for a portrait in Georgia on Thursday, March 23, 2023. The aspiring artist, with...
Why are teen girls in crisis? It’s not just social media
New York City Mayor Eric Adams criticized House Republicans for their trip to New York.
New York mayor blasts House Republicans, calls trip 'junket'