Flood watch issued for Kauai County as strong cold front heads toward state

By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 8:14 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Kauai County from Tuesday morning through Wednesday afternoon as a strong cold front approaches the state from the west.

The winds will shift from the south and strengthen ahead of the front.

The front is currently forecast to move over Kauai Tuesday night, Oahu early Wednesday and then Maui County during the day Wednesday.

As it moves across the island chain, there’s a chance for widespread rainfall, including heavy showers and thunderstorms.

Officials are urging the public to remain vigilant as the strong gusty winds could potentially bring down trees and powerlines.

The front is then expected to stall and dissipate over the island of Hawaii Wednesday night, with a return to more dry and stable conditions and lighter winds Thursday.

Some of the remnant moisture may be pushed back over the islands from the east on Friday as light east-southeast winds move in.

Download the HNN Weather app for everything you need to plan your day.

This story may be updated.

