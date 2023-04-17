Flood watch issued for Kauai County as strong cold front heads toward state

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Kauai County from Tuesday morning through Wednesday afternoon as a strong cold front approaches the state from the west.

The winds will shift from the south and strengthen ahead of the front.

The front is currently forecast to move over Kauai Tuesday night, Oahu early Wednesday and then Maui County during the day Wednesday.

As it moves across the island chain, there’s a chance for widespread rainfall, including heavy showers and thunderstorms.

Increasing chances for rain starting on Tuesday, with isolated to scattered showers until then. Heavy rain is possible Tuesday into Wednesday, diminishing on Thurs.



This graphic is showing chances of rain now through Thursday. The darker the green, the greater the chance. #HIwx pic.twitter.com/gk9855vMF7 — NWSHonolulu (@NWSHonolulu) April 16, 2023

Officials are urging the public to remain vigilant as the strong gusty winds could potentially bring down trees and powerlines.

The front is then expected to stall and dissipate over the island of Hawaii Wednesday night, with a return to more dry and stable conditions and lighter winds Thursday.

Some of the remnant moisture may be pushed back over the islands from the east on Friday as light east-southeast winds move in.

