FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Winds shifting as strong cold front approaches

A cold front is expected to move through the islands this week, bringing with it a chance of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, along with strong kona winds from the south-southwest.

Winds will be mostly light from the east-southeast through Monday with just a few spotty showers, especially during the afternoons for the smaller islands.

The big changes are forecast to happen Tuesday. First, winds will veer from the south over Kauai and Oahu with an increased chance of rainfall for those islands. By Tuesday night and Wednesday, the south to southwest winds will become breezy to locally strong and gusty, with a chance for strong gusts of 30 to 40 miles per hour for communities downslope of the winds.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day. (Hawaii News Now)

The front is currently forecast to move over Kauai Tuesday night, Oahu early Wednesday and then Maui County during the day Wednesday. During this time, there’s a chance for widespread rainfall, including heavy showers and thunderstorms.

The front is then expected to stall and dissipate over the island of Hawaii Wednesday night, with a return to more dry and stable conditions and lighter winds Thursday. Some of the remnant moisture may be pushed back over the islands from the east on Friday as light east-southeast winds move in.

In surf, small waves are expected on all shores Monday. A very small northwest swell is expected Tuesday, peaking Tuesday night. Another moderate northwest swell is forecast to build Wednesday night, peaking Thursday. South shores will be small Monday, with rough and choppy surf expected Tuesday and Wednesday with the strong south winds. East shore surf will decline through the work week.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.