Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

First Alert Forecast: Heavy rain with flood potential heading for the state

First Alert Forecast: Heavy rain with flood potential heading for the state
First Alert Forecast: Heavy rain with flood potential heading for the state(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:14 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light and variable winds will prevail through Monday, bringing just a few spotty showers. Winds will shift to the south and strengthen on Tuesday as a front approaches. The front will move across the island chain Tuesday night through Wednesday night, likely bringing a period of locally gusty south to southwest winds and widespread rainfall, with the potential for heavy showers and thunderstorms. Winds will rapidly diminish Wednesday night and Thursday as the front stalls and weakens near the Big Island. Light trade winds may briefly return on Friday, only to diminish again next weekend as another front approaches.

Two small NW swells are due Tuesday and Wednesday. A moderate south swell is due late Friday while east shores are dropping.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ka Lā ‘Ōnohi Mai O Ha‘eha‘e - Wahine (2023 Hula ‘Auana)
Oahu halau clinches top honors at Merrie Monarch Festival. Relive all their 2023 performances here
HPD police cruiser / file image
Suspect opens fire on group in Maili, leaving 2 dead and 3 injured
Kelly goes to the beach regularly and said the suspect looked familiar.
Police arrest juvenile in connection with violent attack on beach path
The incident happened around 4 p.m. Saturday on the Ka Uka Boulevard off-ramp.
Motorcyclist dies of injuries after crashing into vehicle in Waipahu
Utah man dies in apparent drowning while snorkeling in Kauai
Utah man dies in apparent drowning off Kauai

Latest News

Monday's forecast
First Alert Forecast: Heavy rain with flood potential heading for the state
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
First Alert Forecast: Beautiful trade wind weather this weekend plus we are tracking potential first alerts next week
First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds with scattered showers expected to linger through the weekend
First Alert Forecast: Steady winds with scattered showers expected to linger into Monday
First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds easing today up with a few passing showers
First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds easing up today with a few passing showers