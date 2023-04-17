First Alert Forecast: Heavy rain with flood potential heading for the state

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light and variable winds will prevail through Monday, bringing just a few spotty showers. Winds will shift to the south and strengthen on Tuesday as a front approaches.

The front will move across the island chain Tuesday night through Wednesday night, likely bringing a period of locally gusty south to southwest winds and widespread rainfall, with the potential for heavy showers and thunderstorms.

Winds will rapidly diminish Wednesday night and Thursday as the front stalls and weakens near the Big Island. Light trade winds may briefly return on Friday, only to diminish again next weekend as another front approaches.

Two small NW swells are due Tuesday and Wednesday. A moderate south swell is due late Friday while east shores are dropping.

