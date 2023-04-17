Construction begins on $4.4M project to upgrade busy part of Chinatown
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Big changes are coming to an important part of Chinatown.
Construction began Monday at Kekaulike Mall where a $4.4 million project will upgrade the busy market space between King Street and Hotel Street.
The city plans to add new pavement with cast-in-place concrete and make important improvements to the storm drainage infrastructure.
Its part of a broader effort from the city and Mayor Blangiardi to make Chinatown safer and cleaner.
Vendors like Paul Min say they have noticed a difference.
“I see a definite improvement from the mayor’s office, I am very happy with the changes,” said Min.
Construction will take place Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. but that work won’t be done on holidays or weekends.
