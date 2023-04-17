Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

5-year-old run over and killed by tractor, authorities say

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the boy was riding in the large tractor with an...
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the boy was riding in the large tractor with an adult on a gravel roadway on private property in a rural area around 1 p.m.(Bob Adams / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By KMOV Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:08 AM HST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) – A 5-year-old boy was killed after being run over by a John Deere tractor in Missouri Sunday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the boy was riding in the large tractor with an adult on a gravel roadway on private property in a rural area around 1 p.m.

The young child fell out of the tractor and was run over.

He was pronounced dead by Lincoln County EMS personnel.

No other information was provided about the accident.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD police cruiser / file image
Suspect opens fire on group in Maili, leaving 2 dead and 3 injured
Ka Lā ‘Ōnohi Mai O Ha‘eha‘e - Wahine (2023 Hula ‘Auana)
Oahu halau clinches top honors at Merrie Monarch Festival. Relive all their 2023 performances here
The incident happened around 4 p.m. Saturday on the Ka Uka Boulevard off-ramp.
Motorcyclist dies of injuries after crashing into vehicle in Waipio
Kelly goes to the beach regularly and said the suspect looked familiar.
Police arrest juvenile in connection with violent attack on beach path
Maui police are searching for a teen who may have been taken by his grandmother.
Maui police: Missing 14-year-old boy may have been taken by grandmother

Latest News

Big changes are coming to an important part of Chinatown.
Construction begins on $4.4M project to upgrade busy part of Chinatown
A six story glass facade building, center, is believed to be the site of a foreign police...
FBI arrests 2 men accused of establishing undercover police station in New York for China
The homeowner was arrested on a second-degree murder charge.
NY woman driven to wrong address fatally shot by homeowner, authorities say
Evans Chebet of Kenya breaks the tape to win the 127th Boston Marathon, Monday, April 17, 2023,...
Boston Marathon sweep for Kenya, but not favorite Kipchoge
Construction begins on $4.4M project to upgrade busy part of Chinatown
Construction begins on $4.4M project to upgrade busy part of Chinatown