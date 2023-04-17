Tributes
2 seriously injured following motorcycle crash in Ewa Beach

(HNN/File (custom credit))
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:23 AM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two people were seriously injured following a motorcycle crash in Ewa Beach Sunday night, Emergency Medical Services said.

Paramedics responded to the scene just after 11 p.m. on Fort Weaver Road near Zippy’s.

Upon arrival, EMS said they found a two 52-year-old men injured. They were both transported to the hospital in serious condition.

It is still unclear what caused the accident.

This story will be updated.

