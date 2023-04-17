Tributes
2 men injured after golf cart reverses off cliff at Ewa Beach golf course

Hoakalei Country Club Golf Course
Hoakalei Country Club Golf Course(Courtesy: Hoakalei Country Club)
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 7:41 AM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two men were injured, one seriously, after their golf cart reversed off a cliff at the Hoakalei Country Club Golf course on Saturday, Emergency Medical Services said.

Paramedics responded to the scene around 5:20 p.m.

The cliff was approximately 18-feet high, EMS officials said.

Medics treated and transported a 25-year-old man to the hospital in serious condition. A 36-year-old man was also transported in stable condition.

The crash occurred around the time that the Lotte Championship was wrapping up its final round on the course.

No word on whether this incident had anything to do with the event or what may have caused the crash.

This story may be updated.

