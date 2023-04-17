2 men injured after golf cart reverses off cliff at Ewa Beach golf course

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two men were injured, one seriously, after their golf cart reversed off a cliff at the Hoakalei Country Club Golf course on Saturday, Emergency Medical Services said.

Paramedics responded to the scene around 5:20 p.m.

The cliff was approximately 18-feet high, EMS officials said.

Medics treated and transported a 25-year-old man to the hospital in serious condition. A 36-year-old man was also transported in stable condition.

The crash occurred around the time that the Lotte Championship was wrapping up its final round on the course.

No word on whether this incident had anything to do with the event or what may have caused the crash.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.