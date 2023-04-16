Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Oahu halau clinches top honors at Merrie Monarch Festival. Relive all their 2023 performances here

The festival wrapped up early Sunday with the announcement of the overall winners.
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 1:05 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oahu halau Ka Lā ‘Ōnohi Mai O Ha’eha’e, under the direction of Tracie and Keawe Lopes, took top honors at the 60th annual Merrie Monarch Festival.

The win was the culmination of stunning hula performances in the kahiko and ‘auana competitions.

The overall honor capped off an incredibly successful festival for the halau. This year’s Miss Aloha Hula — Agnes Renee Leihiwahiwaikapolionāmakua Thronas Brown — hails from Ka Lā ʻŌnohi Mai O Haʻehaʻe.

Watch performances from all three nights of competition at the Merrie Monarch Festival here.

Relive the performances the halau brought to the Merrie Monarch Festival stage this year:
Composed by renowned musician Bina Mossman, this mele honors a loved one who is likened to the special lei adorning her shoulders.
This is a composition by “Hawaiʻi’s Song Bird” Lena Machado.
This hula ʻōlapa is in honor of Princess Ruth Keʻelikōlani and is reminiscent of those composed for the aliʻi by a select group of composers.
Penned by Lolokū, this composition honors Puna and Kumukahi where the sun rises in the most eastern point of all the Hawaiian Islands.

Here’s a look at the evening’s other division winners:

  • Kane Kahiko: Hālau Kekuaokalā'au’ala’iliahi (Kumu Haunani and ‘Iliahi Paredes)
  • Wahine Kahiko: Ka Lā ‘Ōnohi Mai O Ha’eha’eNā (Kumu Hula Tracie and Keawe Lopes)
  • Kane ‘Auana: Hālau HiʻiakaināmakalehuaKumu (Robert Keʻano Kaʻupu IV and Lono Padilla)
  • Wahine ‘Auana: Hālau HiʻiakaināmakalehuaKumu (Robert Keʻano Kaʻupu IV and Lono Padilla)
  • Kane Overall Winner: Hālau Kekuaokalā'au’ala’iliahi (Kumu Haunani and ‘Iliahi Paredes)
  • Wahine Overall Winner: Ka Lā ‘Ōnohi Mai O Ha’eha’e (Kumu Tracie and Keawe Lopes)
PHOTO GALLERY:
Caption

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The baby’s father captured the incident on video through the nursey window.
NICU nurse charged after ‘violently’ slamming 2-day-old face down in bassinet, DA says
Kelly goes to the beach regularly and said the suspect looked familiar.
Police arrest juvenile in connection with violent attack on beach path
Agnes Renee Leihiwahiwaikapolionāmakua Thronas Brown - Ka Lā ʻŌnohi Mai O Haʻehaʻe - Tracie &...
PHOTOS: 2023 Miss Aloha Hula competition
Agnes Renee Leihiwahiwaikapolionāmakua Thronas Brown - Ka Lā ʻŌnohi Mai O Haʻehaʻe - Tracie &...
Meet Miss Aloha Hula 2023: Agnes Renee Leihiwahiwaikapolionāmakua Brown
Kawaili’ulā (Kāne) - Chinky Māhoe - Photo by Bruce Omori
TONIGHT: Final night of the Merrie Monarch Festival features Hula ‘Auana competition

Latest News

HPD police cruiser / file image
Suspect opens fire on group in Maili, leaving 2 dead and 3 injured
Hālau Kekuaokalā‘au‘ala‘iliahi - Kāne (2023 Hula ‘Auana)
PHOTOS: Hula ‘Auana Night at the 2023 Merrie Monarch Festival
Merrie Monarch Royal Parade 2023
PHOTOS: Merrie Monarch Royal Parade wows crowds and showcases local talent in Hilo
Excited keiki and kupuna lined the roadways as families came out to watch the parade.
Merrie Monarch Royal Parade wows crowds and showcases local talent in Hilo