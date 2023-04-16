Motorcyclist dies of injuries after crashing into oncoming vehicle in Waipahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said a motorcyclist has died following a crash in Waipahu on Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. Saturday on the Ka Uka Boulevard off-ramp.

Investigators said a 50-year-old adult male motorcyclist was traveling northbound on the Ka Uka Boulevard off-ramp at a high rate of speed, when he collided into the rear of another vehicle, ejecting the 50-year-old adult male onto the roadway.

Officials said the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said they administered advanced life support and transported the motorcyclist to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said speed appears to be a factor in this collision. At this time, it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors.

This is the 19th Traffic Fatality on Oahu this year, compared to 16 during the same time in 2022.

The investigation is ongoing.

