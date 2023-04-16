Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Motorcyclist dies of injuries after crashing into oncoming vehicle in Waipahu

The incident happened around 4 p.m. Saturday on the Ka Uka Boulevard off-ramp.
The incident happened around 4 p.m. Saturday on the Ka Uka Boulevard off-ramp.(MGN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 6:44 AM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said a motorcyclist has died following a crash in Waipahu on Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. Saturday on the Ka Uka Boulevard off-ramp.

Investigators said a 50-year-old adult male motorcyclist was traveling northbound on the Ka Uka Boulevard off-ramp at a high rate of speed, when he collided into the rear of another vehicle, ejecting the 50-year-old adult male onto the roadway.

Officials said the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said they administered advanced life support and transported the motorcyclist to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said speed appears to be a factor in this collision. At this time, it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors.

This is the 19th Traffic Fatality on Oahu this year, compared to 16 during the same time in 2022.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD police cruiser / file image
Suspect opens fire on group in Maili, leaving 2 dead and 3 injured
Kelly goes to the beach regularly and said the suspect looked familiar.
Police arrest juvenile in connection with violent attack on beach path
29-year-old man killed in single-vehicle crash on Likelike Highway
29-year-old man killed in single-vehicle crash on Likelike Highway
HPD: Speed a likely factor in crash on H-1 Freeway that killed a man
HPD: Speed a likely factor in crash on H-1 Freeway that killed a man
The baby’s father captured the incident on video through the nursey window.
NICU nurse charged after ‘violently’ slamming 2-day-old face down in bassinet, DA says

Latest News

Ka Lā ‘Ōnohi Mai O Ha‘eha‘e - Wahine (2023 Hula ‘Auana)
Oahu halau clinches top honors at Merrie Monarch Festival. Relive all their 2023 performances here
HPD police cruiser / file image
Suspect opens fire on group in Maili, leaving 2 dead and 3 injured
Hālau Kekuaokalā‘au‘ala‘iliahi - Kāne (2023 Hula ‘Auana)
PHOTOS: Hula ‘Auana Night at the 2023 Merrie Monarch Festival
Merrie Monarch Royal Parade 2023
PHOTOS: Merrie Monarch Royal Parade wows crowds and showcases local talent in Hilo