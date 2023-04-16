Lord of the Rings’ return to theaters could bring more tourism to New Zealand

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This week, the final film in director Peter Jackson’s three-part adaptation of “The Lord of the Rings” novel by J.R.R. Tolkien is back in theaters nationwide to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its release.

On April 19, Regal Cinemas on Oahu, Maui and the Big Island are screening the new extended version. Expect to spend 4.5 hours in your seat.

The franchise not only raked in billions of dollars at the box office. It’s brought in billions of tourism dollars to New Zealand, where the films were shot.

Direct flights from Hawaii are offered by flag carrier Air New Zealand and Hawaiian Airlines, and take less than 9 hours. Air New Zealand has a unique SkyCouch feature which converts three economy seats into a couch, which makes the flight more comfortable.

Once in New Zealand, there are plenty of references to “The Lord of the Rings” films and activities centered around them.

One of the most popular things to do is to see the Shire, where the Hobbits live in the movies. Filming took place on a sheep farm in a town called Matamata on the North Island, about two hours drive south of Auckland. Hobbit homes were carved into the sloping hills and visitors can tour the movie set, called Hobbiton, with its scenery and lake and enjoy drinks and snacks at the village tavern.

In Auckland, you can visit Weta Workshop which made a lot of the props, weapons, costumes, creatures and special effects for the trilogy and other movies.

But the main reason to visit the country is to enjoy its breath-taking natural landscapes. On the North Island, geothermal waters heated naturally by magma beneath the surface, along with the steam they emit on a cold morning, provide a beautiful backdrop against thick forests.

On the South Island, locals and tourists alike will rent campervans or RVs to camp in nature, enjoy unpolluted views of the stars, and take in views of the majestic Southern Alps mountain range and glacier lakes. These served as the backdrop for the fictional “Middle-Earth” where the films are set.

Near Queenstown on the South Island, special “Lord of the Rings” tours can take you to specific filming locations, where you can channel your inner hobbit, dwarf, elf or other character with costumes and replica swords.

Fun fact: The Return of the King film ties with Titanic and Ben Hur for the movie with the most Academy Awards wins -- 11, including Best Picture.

