Researchers set to begin 3D mapping project of Kilauea

HAWAII NATIONAL PARK (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Head Scientist of the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, Ken Hon, has announced plans to create a 3D image of the inside of Kilauea.

To achieve this, researchers from the US Geological Survey will use a truck named Vibroseis to send out vibrations as they drive across the volcano.

These vibrations will travel to approximately 2,000 strategically placed sensors across the summit, typically used to locate underground oil.

The truck acts like a flashlight that sets off little flashes as it moves along the roadway.

“What we’re doing then is we’re going to look at the timing of those waves as they bounce off surfaces or waves that come through the material. The liquid will slow down some waves and stop other waves,” said Hon.

Crews will begin placing the sensors on Monday, and the project development began years ago to learn about the origin of the 2018 Kilauea eruption.

The disaster started with a series of earthquakes along the East rift zone of Lower Puna, followed by lava shooting from the ground in Leilani estates.

Over 700 homes were destroyed, and 58 miles of road were covered in lava.

”We really wanted to understand the plumbing system beneath the summit that led to the collapse in the feeding of all that lava down into lower Puna,” said Hon.

The project will cost $500,000 and will be covered by relief funds.

It will take approximately two years to reduce all the data and get the picture.

“We can actually predict how big collapses could be by looking at that. We can also look at, if we know how big the magma chamber is, how long magma is stored there, how much magma is down there, and different ways that come out to the Rift,” Hon said.

Hon believes that this project will help in preparing for the next eruption and could be “stunning.”

