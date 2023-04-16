Tributes
Free choral performance highlights music written for Hawaiian royalty

Joining us from the Oahu Choral Society are Dr. Joshua Habermann and KeAli'i Becera.
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 9:34 AM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The O’ahu Choral Society and University of Hawaii choirs are hosting a free performance at Kawaiahaʻo Church at 4 p.m. today.

Dr. Joshua Habermann and KeAli’i Becera from the O’ahu Choral Society joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about its “Spring Production: Music for a Coronation,” which features choral music written for and by English and Hawaiian Royalty, including “Until We Meet Again,” an arrangement of Queen Lili’uokalaniʻs Queenʻs Jubilee.

The performance will be held at the historic Kawaiahaʻo Church, 957 Punchbowl St. Donations are welcome and will be accepted at the concert venue in support of the choirs.

For more information, contact oahuchoral@gmail.com or (970) 980-8994.

