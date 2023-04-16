Former Rainbow Warrior Justus Tavai credits time in Hawaii while prepping for NFL Draft

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former University of Hawaii defensive linemen Justus Tavai is reflecting on his time in the islands before the upcoming NFL draft.

“Hawaii was the only football team that stuck with me,” Tavai told Hawaii News Now.

“Hawaii gave me my son,” Tavai said. “With every step out there I took, I learned a lot, it’s always gonna be a place where I can call home.”

Tavai spent four seasons with the ‘Bows, before transferring to San Diego State.

The California native appeared in 11 games for the Aztecs in his lone season — with 38 total tackles, 17 solo, five for loss, 3.5 sacks and one interception.

Tavai is coming off his Aztecs Pro Day — going through the entire draft process with his brother Jonah — a fellow Aztec.

Both brothers are taking advice from former Rainbow Warrior, current New England Patriot, and older brother Jahlani.

“He’s given us a lot, it’s a big process to take in but it’s also something you gotta take one step at a time,” said Tavai.

Justus and Jonah look to follow in big brother’s footsteps as the 2023 NFL Draft begins on April 27th.

