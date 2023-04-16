Tributes
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Approaching cold front Tuesday and Wednesday

Numerous showers, possible thunderstorms; locally heavy rainfall possible with the potential for some flooding.
Nice day today with lighter trades blowing...we'll see clear skies this morning with partly...
Nice day today with lighter trades blowing...we'll see clear skies this morning with partly cloudy conditions in the mid morning as we head towards the afternoon. Clear nights and early mornings for the leeward sides sides. BUT we do have a cold front arriving on Tuesday that will bring a period of heavy showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. We'll see one more day of the lighter influx of box jellyfish mainly on the south shore of Oahu.(weather)
By Billy V
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 9:19 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As a cold front moves closer to the state, it is disrupting the trade wind flow and the winds will shift to southeasterly winds over Kauai and O’ahu. Moderate trade winds will gradually shift out of the southeast across much of the state Sunday and Monday, causing the focus of showers to move from typical windward slopes to southeast terrain. An approaching front will produce numerous to widespread showers...and scattered thunderstorms can be expected as the front sweeps southeastward through the state. Some locally heavy rainfall will be possible as well, with the potential for some flooding not out of the question.

A great tool to have is our First Alert Weather App and interactive radar.

The front will likely move through Kauai Tuesday night, then move down much of the island chain Wednesday and Wednesday night. Gusty downslope winds of 30 to 40 mph will be possible to the north and east of the terrain from Kauai to Maui before the front stalls out and weakens near the Big Island Thursday. The front appears to weaken into a trough on Friday with the lingering moisture then shifting westward as the trades attempt to briefly return. This could bring some more showery weather back to windward areas statewide. Winds appear to shift back east-southeasterly by next Saturday as the next front approaches from the northwest.

WAVES: Tiny, medium period northwest swell will be quickly followed by a similar north swell building through Tuesday and peaking Tuesday night. Moderate, shorter period northwest swell emanating from a developing low northwest of the islands will also build Tuesday, eventually peaking Wednesday night into Thursday. Models show another medium sized and borderline long period northwest swell affecting the islands, resulting in moderate surf next weekend. A tiny, long period south swell is slated to arrive Friday, bringing elevated surf to south-facing shores next weekend. Surf along east facing shores will change little through the weekend, then gradually decline through the upcoming work week.

