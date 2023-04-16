Tributes
First Alert Forecast: Shifting winds as a cold front approaches

An approaching cold front will bring a chance of heavier rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms late Tuesday into Wednesday.
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 5:34 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Mostly dry and sunny weather is expected for Sunday, but winds will gradually shift out of the southeast ahead of an approaching cold front.

We have a first alert for the chance of heavy rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms and gusty southwest kona winds along the front.

The front is likely to reach Kauai by Tuesday night, with strong southerly winds bringing a chance of downsloping wind gusts of 30 to 40 miles per hour for communities along northern and eastern areas of Kauai and Oahu.

Most of the heaviest showers and highest instability should pass to the north, but the front will likely bring moderate to heavy rainfall, with a higher potential for flooding on Kauai.

The front should move down the island chain Wednesday before stalling and dissipating Thursday. Returning easterly winds Friday will push remnant moisture back over the islands from east to west, resulting in scattered showers.

(Hawaii News Now)

In surf, a small northwest swell is on the way down, but will be followed by another swell building Tuesday. Small surf along south shores will continue to decrease gradually through Sunday. Surf along east shores will hold through Sunday and then decline through the coming work week with the shift in winds.

