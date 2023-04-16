‘Don’t forget where you come from’: Kalihi’s Seyddrick Lakalaka reflects on his journey ahead of NFL Draft

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former Punahou and San Diego State linebacker Seyddrick Lakalaka is ringing in a new chapter in his life.

Lakalaka is coming off of his Aztec Pro Day ahead of the upcoming NFL draft.

“I think I showcased my athletic ability and how well I can move on the field,” Lakalaka told Hawaii News Now.

“I’ve been dreaming about this since I was a kid and for it to finally be here, it’s really exciting.”

The Punahou graduate spent six seasons with San Diego State.

In 2021, Lakalaka recorded 21 solo tackles, a 14-yard interception return and two quarterback hurries.

As the Kalihi native prepares for the next chapter in his life, he has advice to share with other local boys, “Put your head down and work.”

“Continue to work and stick to your roots.... know what you play for and have your why.”

Lakalaka is part of a sizeable group of local boys that hope to hear their names called in Kansas City, among them being his former Aztec and Buff ‘N Blu teammate, offensive lineman Alama Uluave.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.