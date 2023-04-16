Teen mental health clinic aims to combat suicide crisis

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Suicide is a leading cause of death for Hawaii youth ages 15 to 24. State data show half of transgender youth attempted suicide in the past year. A unique mental health clinic for teenagers in Kakaako hopes to help combat the crisis.

“The concept came up from my oldest child, Mattie. And he is part of the LGBTQI plus community. And we were trying to look for resources during the pandemic. And it was really difficult to find anything,” said licensed therapist Haylin Dennison, who founded Spill the Tea cafe with her son Mattie. “Mattie had the idea to open up a wellness center for teenagers where we could build community, and then also like, have the necessary groups or individual therapy that maybe some other kids might need as well.”

When asked what issues she sees when working with teens, she says, “There’s like this internal pressure that kids almost put on themselves, or parents unintentionally put on their kids. And so anxiety, depression, and then I do have to bring up or shed light on the issue of suicide. It’s very, very prevalent, and a lot of people don’t want to talk about it. I think it’s super important for us to focus on that and to bring awareness to that and then bring the necessary resources, we need to try to prevent suicide, because I believe suicide is 100% preventable.”

“There’s a big misconception that these kids are just troubled, or they’re, you know, they have mental problems. But really, it’s the discrimination and loneliness. And just, sometimes, I hate to say it, but it really is just hate, hate towards them,” Dennison explained. “When they just feel like, they don’t belong, sometimes it’s hard to go on. And I think that belonging even though it might sound so woowoo, it really is a basic human need that all of us need. But especially in adolescence, or especially in the teenage years, that sense of belonging or to have a peer group is really, really crucial for their psychological development.”

But it’s not just teens that need counseling. Dennison had to overcome her own bias and internalized conceptions about the LGBT community in order to be a better parent and help him navigate a hostile environment.

“I was born and raised very, very Christian. And I still believe it’s just that I want my kid alive. And I know the statistics are not great. And so I’m gonna do everything I can to this in and foster and cultivate that authentic relationship with my child,” she said. “I like to tell parents to not shame themselves or not feel guilty. And so we also have a once a month support group for parents to move through this because there is a grieving process. Absolutely.

Teens do not have to be clients to hang out at the cafe -- they can enjoy free snacks, boba, video gaming and access to resources.

“I want this place to be a place where everyone can be themselves. And we can focus on the things that matter, like, what do you want to do? You know, what problem would you like to solve in this world? What relationships? Do you need help navigating? And, you know, what do you need help with in terms of even feeling safe,” Dennison said.

Spill the Tea cafe is located at 1034 Queen St, 2nd Floor, across from Whole Foods. It’s open Wednesdays through Fridays 3-7 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, call 9-8-8.

For more information, contact (808) 797-4970 or spilltheteacafehi@gmail.com.

To donate, click here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.