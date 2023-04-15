Tributes
WATCH: Here’s a look at all the performances from the 2023 Miss Aloha Hula competition

Agnes Renee Leihiwahiwaikapolionāmakua Thronas Brown (2023 Miss Aloha Hula ‘Auana)
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:30 PM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - After an extraordinary evening of dance, Agnes Renee Leihiwahiwaikapolionāmakua Thronas Brown was crowned the winner of the Miss Aloha Hula competition in the 2023 Merrie Monarch Festival.

Watch performances from all 12 contestants here:

Caption

