WATCH: Here’s a look at all the performances from the 2023 Miss Aloha Hula competition

HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - After an extraordinary evening of dance, Agnes Renee Leihiwahiwaikapolionāmakua Thronas Brown was crowned the winner of the Miss Aloha Hula competition in the 2023 Merrie Monarch Festival.

