VIDEO GALLERY: Hula Kahiko group performances at the Merrie Monarch Festival

Hālau Ka Lei Mokihana o Leināʻala - Wahine (2023 Hula Kahiko)
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 7:33 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Friday marked the first day of group competition at the Merrie Monarch Festival as halau took the stage in Hilo for the Hula Kahiko competition.

The festival wraps up Saturday night with Hula ‘Auana performances and the awards ceremony.

Watch starting at 6 p.m. on K5 or online. Find details on how to watch here.

Watch performances from all halau here:

SPECIAL SECTION: Merrie Monarch Festival

Don’t miss a moment of the competition. Find our livestream here.

