Utah man dies in apparent drowning while snorkeling off Kauai

By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 9:34 PM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
POIPU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man from Utah died in an apparent drowning while snorkeling in waters off Poipu Beach Park on Thursday, the Kauai Police Department said.

Bystanders reported finding the 62-year-old man face down in the water before 10:35 a.m.

Kauai Police have identified the victim as Leonard Boteilho, of Riverton, Utah.

According to officials, bystanders in the water brought the man to shore where they began administering CPR before nearby lifeguards took over.

According to witness reports, the victim had been snorkeling for approximately 15 minutes and did not show signs of distress before being pulled from the water.

EMS arrived on scene and continued advanced lifesaving treatment on the swimmer while in transport to Wilcox Medical Center, where he later died.

An autopsy is pending to determine the cause of his death.

This story may be updated.

