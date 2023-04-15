Staunch human rights advocate honored for work on immigrant justice

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dozens of Hawaii community leaders gathered in downtown Honolulu Thursday to celebrate the 80th birthday of human rights advocate Dr. Amy Agbayani.

The Legal Clinic, which provides free legal counseling and resources to low-income immigrants in Hawaii, hosted a fundraising event at Cafe Julia and honored Agbayani with the Guardian of Immigrant Justice award. The award acknowledged her significant contributions to Hawaii over 60 years.

Friends Judge William Domingo and actor Daniel Dae Kim were among those in attendance, along with several local lawmakers.

Born in the Philippines, Agbayani came to Hawaii in 1964 for an East-West Center fellowship and earned a doctorate in political science at UH Manoa. She co-founded “Operation Manong” in 1972, a program that paired UH student mentors with young Filipinos, who were often bullied. It has since evolved into the Office of Multicultural Student Services.

Agbayani will be a guest on HNN’s Sunrise Weekends this Sunday, April 16. The show airs 7-9 a.m. on K5 and is livestreamed online.

