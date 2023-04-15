Tributes
Special sneak peak in store for ‘Magnum PI’ fans at Sunset on the Beach

By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 2:12 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A special sneak peak is in store for “Magnum P.I.” fans at Waikiki’s Sunset on the Beach Friday evening!

Hundreds are expected to flock to the exclusive premiere screening of the show’s penultimate episode of its fifth season.

Making his directorial debut, Magnum P.I.’s very own actor Jay Hernandez will be present to introduce Season 5, Episode 9.

Also expected to attend are costars Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton, Stephen Hill and Tim Kang.

The ceremony begins at 4 p.m. featuring various local artists, including Tavana, Johnny Helm, Taimane, the UH Rally Band and more.

Screening is set to start at 7:15 p.m.

The event is free to the public but seating is limited. Concessions will be available on site.

The episode will later air on KHNL on Sunday.

