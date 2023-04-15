Senator urges HECO to solve potential power generating problems on Maui

KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some are worried about the future of power generation on Maui. They are doubtful the county can meet its 100% renewable energy goal by 2045.

“I think the people of Maui should be very concerned,” said Sen. Glenn Wakai, Vice Chair of the Energy, Economic Development, and Tourism Committee.

Wakai shared his concerns about energy with the Maui Facilities and Engineering Leadership Council in Kihei on Friday. He outlined potential power problems Maui residents and businesses may face within the next four years.

Hawaiian Electric plans to retire its Kahului Power Plant by 2027. On top of that, the manufacturer for the Maalaea Generating Station is no longer making parts.

“We take our responsibility of providing reliable steady service to Maui, to all of our customers very, very seriously, which is why our long-term, long-range planning addresses any types of gaps that might come up due to these global supply chain issues,” said Shayna Decker, Hawaiian Electric Director of Community and Government Affairs for Maui County.

Hawaiian Electric provides power to about 69,000 customers on Maui.

Wakai says HECO needs to come up with solutions fast.

“Are you going to buy more generators? Are you going to get more renewables online? More firm renewable. You have a lot of wind, and you have a lot of solar which is intermittent at the whim of Mother Nature. You really need to make an investment in firm renewable power,” Wakai said.

At Friday’s energy conference, hotels officials brainstormed solutions.

“We have to be a solution to that as much as we can. We have to play our part,” said Rob Hoonan, Director of Engineering at Wailea Beach Resort. “Do the best we can to offset consumption, fossil fuels … the fact that we’re developing PV systems, and other ways, is very important.”

“Probably in about two years we’ll have a 1.9-megawatt solar farm on our property,” said Richard Thome, Director of Engineering at the The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua.

Other ideas were creating renewable energy from algae, hemp, and hydrogen.

Hawaiian Electric is seeking feedback for all renewable energy options to sustain Maui. For more details, click here.

