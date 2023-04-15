Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Red Cross sounds alarm on home fire safety

Red Cross' Sound the Alarm campaign helps homeowners with smoke detector installation
Red Cross' Sound the Alarm campaign helps homeowners with smoke detector installation
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 9:51 AM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Red Cross’ Sound the Alarm campaign aims to help local homeowners make their homes more fire safe.

Matthew Wells from the Red Cross joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about fire safety and the importance of smoke alarms, which includes a home visit, free smoke detector installation and assistance in creating an escape plan for you and your household.

For more information on how you can sign up for a smoke detector installation, click here.

For information on volunteering for the Red Cross locally, click here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The baby’s father captured the incident on video through the nursey window.
NICU nurse charged after ‘violently’ slamming 2-day-old face down in bassinet, DA says
Kelly goes to the beach regularly and said the suspect looked familiar.
Police arrest juvenile in connection with violent attack on beach path
Agnes Renee Leihiwahiwaikapolionāmakua Thronas Brown - Ka Lā ʻŌnohi Mai O Haʻehaʻe - Tracie &...
PHOTOS: 2023 Miss Aloha Hula competition
Agnes Renee Leihiwahiwaikapolionāmakua Thronas Brown - Ka Lā ʻŌnohi Mai O Haʻehaʻe - Tracie &...
Meet Miss Aloha Hula 2023: Agnes Renee Leihiwahiwaikapolionāmakua Brown
Kawaili’ulā (Kāne) - Chinky Māhoe - Photo by Bruce Omori
How to watch the 60th annual Merrie Monarch Festival

Latest News

La víctima fue atacada a tiros desde una gasolinera.
Two killed in Leeward Oahu shooting, police sources confirm
More than 800 students statewide are taking part in Hawaii workforce development nonprofit...
Hawaii nonprofit urges youth to consider careers in hospitality
Hālau Ka Lei Mokihana o Leināʻala - Wahine (2023 Hula Kahiko)
VIDEO GALLERY: Hula Kahiko group performances at the Merrie Monarch Festival
HPD: Speed a likely factor in crash on H-1 Freeway that killed a man
HPD: Speed a likely factor in crash on H-1 Freeway that killed a man