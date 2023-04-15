Red Cross sounds alarm on home fire safety

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Red Cross’ Sound the Alarm campaign aims to help local homeowners make their homes more fire safe.

Matthew Wells from the Red Cross joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about fire safety and the importance of smoke alarms, which includes a home visit, free smoke detector installation and assistance in creating an escape plan for you and your household.

