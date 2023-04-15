Oahu facility treats children who’re sold for sex... some as young as 11

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and Child Abuse Prevention Month -- and advocates say it’s time to take action to protect Hawaii children.

On Oahu’s North Shore, local non-profit Ho’ola Na Pua is bringing much needed care and treatment to young victims of sexual violence.

Pearl Haven is a special facility that can house up to 32 girls and give them a safe space with food, therapy and peer support to help them deal with the trauma of sexual exploitation.

It opened in 2021 in response to what advocates say is a crisis affecting tens of thousands of Hawaii children who are sold for sex each year, many by someone they knew.

The average age of a victim in Hawaii is 11. On Hawaii Island, the average is 8 years old.

“We saw a drastic increase in exploitation and trafficking, especially ease of access, kids were online doing school for so long,” said founder/president Jessica Munoz.

“The predator has had a playground in the last few years in the United States because children are oversharing online, there’s very little education in the life of the child on how a predator talks, what kind of questions do they ask. ... Now we’re seeing particularly on the island as well, self exploitation,” said sex trafficking prevention advocate Jaco Booyens.

Ho’ola Na Pua is working with Booyens to host screenings of his new documentary “Sex Nation,” about the $100 billion business of selling sex in the U.S. and the fight to stop sex trafficking.

“If we didn’t have people buying our kids, we wouldn’t need to sell them for sex,” Munoz said.

It’s a topic no one talks about -- one that draws shame and stigma and one many feel is a private family issue.

But advocates say speaking out can help save lives.

A state survey found 64 percent of sex trafficking victims identify as Native Hawaiian.

Booyens says cultures with strong familial ties, like indigenous and Asian cultures, face unique challenges when trying to stop trafficking.

“We’re going to take care of it but when there’s an injustice It also stays hidden,” he said. “Train the whole family unit, the mom and the dad, the brother, the sister to become empowered to say something to raise their hand and say help please.”

And there is help. At Pearl Haven, children get a range of therapy through doctors, mentors, support animals, art and sports. Most importantly, it is a safe space.

“Stable housing is key. If you don’t have these basic needs met, then you’re struggling out there,” said trafficking survivor now social worker Tammy Bitanga, who works with adults who’ve been trafficked as children.

She says healing is a life-long journey.

“Sometimes people don’t actually even know that they need the care. This has become such a normal thing, being in survival mode,” she said.

To report cases of trafficking, call 888-373-7888.

Last year, the state says more than 1,700 adults and children received specialized services from sex assault centers and close to 2,500 calls were made to its hotlines.

Free screenings of the “Sex Nation” documentary are scheduled at the Aupuni Center in Hilo this Sunday, April 16, 2-5 p.m. and at YWAM in Kona on Tuesday, April 18, 6-10 p.m.

You can also donate to Ho’ola Na Pua.

