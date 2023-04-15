Before the pandemic, Molokini was being ‘loved to death.’ Could a new study offer a different path forward?

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nestled between Maui and Kahoolawe, Molokini Crater is one of the world’s most diverse and unique marine ecosystems.

Unquestionably, it’s a draw for Hawaii’s visitors.

But with an estimated 40,000 tourists annually, some would say, it’s a little too busy.

“It’s just an amazing place and it was kind of being loved to death,” said Alan Frielander, chief scientist of the National Geographic Pristine Seas program and researcher with the Hawaii Institute of Marine Biology.

“The tour operators, to their credit, I think recognized that it was being overused.”

Overused to the point where some fish populations, including Omilu, would be displaced from their environments during high visitor traffic.

“Changing animal’s behavior patterns, it seems kind of manini and not a big deal, but it really is,” Friedlander said.

“You’re affecting their foraging. You’re affecting reproduction. You’re affecting all those life history traits that need for those species to thrive.”

But COVID shutdowns offered a unique opportunity ― a chance to study habitats with no outside visitors around.

Researchers from the University of Hawaii-Manoa, state Department of Land and Natural Resources, and the National Geographic Society embarked on a study to survey Molokini’s fish populations during and after pandemic restrictions.

Friedlander says the results were significant.

“We saw pretty dramatic changes that happened really quickly,” said Friedlander, an author on the study.

“Within a few months when they turned off the spigots and everybody went away, all the fish came back. Big schools of ulua came in. Qualitatively, we see some more kind of charismatic megafauna like dolphins.”

Survey research took place over 14 months starting in March 2020.

Scientists analyzed a number of factors, including abundance and movement of species during and after pandemic restrictions. Ultimately, researchers say it’s clear Molokini needs better visitor management.

As lawmakers navigate the dynamic of over-tourism, the work could provide a roadmap for other popular natural destinations across the islands.

“We’re gonna have to recognize these places are irreplaceable and we’re gonna have to value these resources much more than we have in the past,” Friedlander said.

“We can’t take them for granted. you go to the Galapagos, you go to Palau, go to other places, you pay pretty significant user fees for tourists and and others to utilize those places.’

