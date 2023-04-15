Tributes
‘Magnum P.I.’ ends fifth season shooting with a Sunset On The Beach event

By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:05 PM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds of fans of “Magnum P.I.” turned out Friday night as the television series wrapped up shooting on its fifth season with a screening of Sunday’s upcoming episode on the beach at Waikiki.

It was the first “Sunset On The Beach” event since 2019 for the premiere episode of the final season of “Hawaii Five-O.”

“We haven’t been to this event in three years, I think. It was pre-COVID. So it’s really nice to be back out and see people and just to be in our town, out and about,” said Zachary Knighton, who plays Orville “Jack” Wright on the show.

Knighton was there with his wife, Betsy Knighton, who plays the role of Suzy Madison.

“It’s fantastic,” said Tim Kang, who portrays Detective Katsumoto. “It’s nice to be out here, sharing this night with the fans and the community.”

Less than a year ago, it didn’t look like the TV series would return, after CBS suddenly canceled the show at the end of its fourth season.

“I remember I did a post like, hey, the run’s over. It was beautiful, it was fun, but I gotta say goodbye. Then it was, oh, okay, I guess that’s not the case. We’re coming back,” said Jay Hernandez, who plays the title role.

The show was picked up by NBC Universal, and production continued in Hawaii.

“It’s a significant impact to the state,” said Hawaii State Film Commissioner Donne Dawson. “It’s hundreds of local jobs, it’s more than $80 million into our economy. It’s a really big deal.”

Fans began arriving well before sunset to get a spot to glimpse the stars.

“It’s very fun show,” said James Spinello. “Of course we were were watching it before we’ve been to Hawaii, and since we’ve moved to Hawaii we’ve actually seen them filming a lot.”

“We used to watch the original show with Tom Selleck,” said Debbie Demers, a fan from Toronto, Canada, who travels frequently the islands. “And when he (Hernandez) took over, we were like, oh he’s still pretty nice to look at. So we’re gonna keep watching this show.”

The state is hoping that Magnum’s success will entice other productions to the islands.

“I think it just communications the message back to Hollywood that Hawaii is open for business, that we want more productions to come here, and I think we’re starting to see that. We have a lot of things in the pipe,” Dawson said.

“NCIS: Hawaii” is continuing to film on location here, and Hawaii’s continuing to get exposure with “Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.,” the “Doogie Howser M.D.” reboot.

But it was the stars of “Magnum P.I.” in the spotlight, and they couldn’t be happier.

“Nobody is guaranteed to be on a show, let alone a hit television show, and we are on both,” said actor Stephen Hill, who portrays T.C. “We are on a TV show and a shit show. So I’m just grateful.”

