Hundreds of healthcare workers in Maui County ratify new contract to end strike

Nearly 500 frontline healthcare workers in Maui County have voted to ratify a new contract,...
Nearly 500 frontline healthcare workers in Maui County have voted to ratify a new contract, ending a grueling strike that lasted for nearly two months.
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:08 PM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nearly 500 frontline healthcare workers in Maui County have voted to ratify a new contract, ending a grueling strike that lasted for nearly two months.

The United Public Workers union members voted 87% in favor of the new three-year contract deal.

The workers at Maui Memorial Medical Center, Kula Hospital, and Lanai Community Hospital walked off the job on Feb. 22, demanding more pay and better working conditions.

“The new contract represents months of hard work and determination and is reflective of the sacrifices our members have made during the strike,” said UPW State Director Kalani Werner, in a news release.

The new contract includes pay-scale adjustments for all job classifications, at least a 10.5% wage increase for all members, and a lump sum payment for all members.

The workers include nurses aides, respiratory therapists, licensed practical nurses, housekeepers, and cooks.

